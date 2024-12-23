The Black Maidens of Ghana have beaten Nigeria's U17 girls team to win the WAFU Cup in Accra

The maiden edition of the tournament was successfully held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence

Benin defeated Ivory Coast on penalties to win bronze at the two-week tournament in Pampram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Black Maidens of Ghana defeated Nigeria to win the inaugural WAFU Zone B U17 Girls Cup in Accra on Sunday.

The Ghana U17 women's team beat their Nigerian counterparts on penalties to be crown champions of zone B.

In an electric start to the match at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, the hosts opened the scoring through Gertrude Amoafo.

Black Maidens beat Nigeria to win WAFU Zone U17 Girls Cup in Ghana. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaWNT.

Source: Twitter

The Balck Maidens doubled their advantage five minutes later through Priscilla Mensah.

However, the Nigerians responded before half-time after pulling one back five minutes to the break.

A spirited second-half display saw Nigeria pull parity, forcing the game to penalties.

The Black Maidens converted all five from the spot with Nigeria missing one of their spot kicks.

Meanwhile, Benin defeated Ivory Coast in the third and fourth place games to win bronze.

Ghana's Priscilla Ashiaku walked home with the golden boot after scoring six goals at the tournament.

Ghana successfully host WAFU Cup

For the first time in the zone, a girls U17 championship was organised and held successfully.

Six teams were initially billed to compete at the tournament, but Burkina Faso pulled out at the eleventh hour, forcing only five teams to participate.

Ghana and Benin faced off twice in Group A, with the Black Maidens winning both while Nigeria emerged top of Group B after beating Ivory Coast and Niger.

In the semis, Ghana whitewashed Ivory Coast to reach the final as Nigeria also edged Benin.

Nora Hauptle set to leave Ghana job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle is set to leave the Black Queens job after agreeing on a deal with Zambia.

The Black Queens coach has reportedly signed a two-year deal to lead the Copper Queens to the Women's AFCON in 2025.

Ghana will have to find a new trainer for the Black Queens ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh