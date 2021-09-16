Former Hearts CEO Vincent Sowah Odotei has suggested the Black Stars job is beyond local coaches

His comments comes after the sacking of C.K Akonnor as coach of the Black Stars

The GFA is in search of a new coach for the Black Stars

Former MP for La Dadekotopon, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has advised that Ghanaian put their sentiments behind and admit local coaches are not competent for the Black Stars job.

The Board Member of Hearts of Oak, stated that it takes more that just being tactically apt to coach the Black Stars following the sacking of indigenous coach C.K Akonnor.

In an interview with Starr FM, the former CEO of Kumasi King Faisal, made reference to developed countries and their insistence on competence.

Local coaches are not competent enough to handle the Black Stars - Vincent Sowah Odotei. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Starr1035Fm @442GH

Source: Twitter

“I find it really really worrying when people are just sentimental. The whole England until recently the governor of their central Bank was a Canadian," he said.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“The one who transformed the English Premier league some 25 years ago when we were all watching German soccer was a Scottish, what's wrong with it, we are too sentimental and being impatient to build structures that will make us sustainable and competitive," he added.

“So we need someone who will build a strong team and agree with the project that’s the strategic plan."

Charles Kwablan Akonnor was sacked as Black Stars coach after a poor start to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Having succeed Kwesi Appiah in 2020, a lot was expected from the former Hearts and Kotoko coach.

“We have some fantastic Ghanaian coaches but coaching has gone beyond just your tactics on the field of play," he continued.

“You are a manager ,you have to know psychology, you need to have a whole lot of some level of competence to deliver on the job."

Meanwhile, the FA is closing in on former coach Milovan Rajevac as the new manager of the Black Stars. An announcement is expected to be made on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former President of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said that sacked Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, overstayed his time on the job.

Former Ghana captain C.K Akonnor was sacked as coach of the Black Stars after a disappointing start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, exactly a week after the defeat to South Africa.

In an interview with Metro TV, the astute politician said the former Ghana captain lacks leadership qualities and should have left when he was owed salaries.

Source: Yen