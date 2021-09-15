Former GFA President Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe says sacked C.K Akonnor overstayed his time

The former Ghana captain was axed as Black Stars coach on Monday

The GFA are in search of a new coach ahead of next month's matches against Zimbabwe

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said that sacked Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor overstayed his time in the job.

Former Ghana captain C.K Akonnor was sacked as coach of the Black Stars after a disappointing start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, exactly a week after the defeat to South Africa.

In an interview with Metro TV, the astute politician, the former Ghana captain lacks leadership qualities and should have left when he was owed salaries.

"C.K AKonnor overstayed. C.K is not a leader, if he tries to lead it fails. A coach must be tough so boys don't toss him about. To work for government, 7 months salary was unpaid, official car denied him, his residence given to another, I would have resigned," he said.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach has been in charge of the Black Stars for a year and ten months.

He led the team to eleven matches, winning four and losing five. The defeat tom South Africa was his last game for the senior nation al team.

The Ghana Football Association are in the hunt for a new coach, with former trainer Milovan Rajevac leading the race for the job.

After a slow start to the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the GFA is poised on turning the tides and ensuring the Black Stars qualify to the global showpiece, having missed the 2018 edition.

The four times African champions will engage Zimbabwe in a double header game next month as the race for Qatar 2022 continues.

