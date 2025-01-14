Ghanaian footballer has teased his fans with his upcoming project which will feature Bisa Kdei and Oxlade

Ghanaian footballer Joseph Painstil has recruited musician Bisa Kdei and Nigerian Afrobeat star Oxlade for his next project.

Although the song is yet to be released, photos shared on social media suggest a video will come with the song.

Paintsil is in Ghana for the holidays after a successful first year in the Major League Soccer with champions Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Black Stars forward played an instrumental role in helping the LA club secure their sixth MLS title, scoring in the final against the New York Red Bulls.

The 26-year-old has found a way to balance his football career with his music ambition, releasing a song prior to the final in December last year.

The song titled Blessing was performed by the player at LA Galaxy's victory parade.

In his latest social media photos, Painstil disclosed to his followers that he is cooking something with the music legend.

"Cooking something special with the big man Bisa Kdei," he posted.

Bisa Kdei had posted a short video earlier that also showed Oxlade as part of the project.

This would be Painstil's third official song, with Unbreakable and Blessing receiving praise from the music industry.

The former KRC Genk player is expected to return to the United States later this week to begin pre-season with his club.

Painstil and his love for music

The Los Angeles Galaxy winger is a big fan of music and, in his spare time, will always try to piece words together to compose a song.

Due to his football career, the MLS champion has only a few released songs.

However, during his holiday, the winger was spotted with various musicians including African dancehall star Shatta Wale. He also shared a moment with rising star Kweku Flick, whose song with Sarkodie is currently on the top of the charts.

“I only focus on my free days, like now that we are on vacation. When the season starts, I have to really focus on just football because when the season starts, I don’t focus on music. I will be distracted. I will have two ways of dealing with things, and that is not good for an athlete," he told 3 Sports.

“I felt really happy, especially when we had the warm-up, they also played it. It’s a good feeling when they appreciate your song in the United States, which is also a music country," he added.

Painstil spotted with Kweku Flick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Joseph Painstil was spotted with fast-rising singer Kweku Flick in Accra.

The video of the duo together sparked rumours of a potential collaboration, following the footballer's interest in music.

Painstil released his latest song during the MLS Cup playoffs and even performed it at the victory parade of the California-based club.

