5 Stunning Young Ladies that Celebrated Beating Cancer with Adorable Photos

The battle against cancer can be won if the disease is detected early, and there are many testimonies around the world of people coming out victorious in this fight.

Many have shared their stories to inspire others in a similar situation.

YEN.com.gh presents five stunning young ladies that celebrated victory against cancer.

1. Elsie beat blood cancer

Elsie is a young lady that was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma - a type of blood cancer that attacks the lymphatic system.

The young lady with the Instagram handle @elsie_igb said she started experiencing the first symptoms of the disease in 2016 when she was in junior high school.

After her diagnosis in 2020, she defeated the disease.

2. Queen defeated lymphoma

Queen was 14 years when she defeated lymphoma in 2020. The Zimbabwean girl took to Twitter to celebrate her win after coming out victorious in the battle against cancer.

The girl with the handle @Melissatana11 wrote on the social media platform:

"I am only 14 years old and 8 months ago I got diagnosed with lymphoma cancer. I Had my chemo, God came through and I beat it."

3. Kirsty Owens won against cancer

Kirsty Owens took to her LinkedIn page to disclose that after 20 difficult weeks of undergoing chemotherapy, she defeated cancer.

The cancer survivor said while she was off work battling the disease, her employer was nothing but supportive.

4. @The_OfficialBiZ defeated breast cancer

A Twitter user with the handle @The_OfficialBi revealed on the platform that she defeated breast cancer.

The young lady shared adorable photos of herself and said the cancer awareness campaign should be intensified.

In her words:

"People should normalise creating awareness abt cancer, it's symptoms & its remedy cos most people have no idea. May God heal all cancer patients."

5. @MsTiaLovex

A Twitter user with the handle @MsTiaLovex celebrated seven years of living without cancer.

@MsTiaLovex posted a picture of herself wearing a cancer awareness ribbon and holding blue and white balloons as she struck a pose for the camera.

Nigerian man beats cancer 3 times before turning 24

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian man simply identified as Uche had a lot to be grateful for after beating cancer three times before turning 24.

The young man took to his Twitter page to express gratitude to his family and others who supported him throughout the trying times.

He shared pictures of himself on the social media platform showing what he looked like at various times of the illness and when he recovered.

