Ghanaian Lady Brags About Spending Over GH¢4K On Her Graduation Look But Gets Caught: "Fake Life"
- A young Ghanaian lady took to social media to share the details of how much she spent on her graduation outfit, hair and others
- In a trending video, the lady noted that she spent over GH¢4,000 on her graduation look, giving a breakdown of how much she spent on her hair, dress, etc.
- Unfortunately for her, she was exposed in the comments section by the manicurist who fixed her nail
A beautiful Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to show how much she spent on her graduation look.
In a viral TikTok video, the lady noted that she spent over GH¢4,000 on her outfit, hair, nails, and others.
Many people, especially ladies, desire to look glamorous at their graduation ceremonies. They spend a lot to ensure they have the perfect look for their special day.
They buy beautiful dresses and expensive hair and hire a good makeup artist to give them a great look. The young lady in the video also said she invested so much in her looks for the day.
Beginning with her nails, she said she spent GH¢350 on fixing her nails. She then opened up about how much she spent on her hair, stating that she bought her wig cap for GH¢2,300 and paid GH¢200 for its installation.
Additionally, she spent GH¢1,565 on her Kente outfit and GH¢200 for her make-up.
Watch the video below:
Lady gets exposed by her manicurist
The woman's attempt at a humble brag was quickly derailed when her manicurist commented on her post, inadvertently confirming that the nails were, in fact, a professional job.
The woman was forced to admit that she had spent GH¢90 on the manicure, not the GH¢200 she had originally claimed.
"Ei bri nails by me though," her manicurist said.
Yes you did my nails.. it was Gh¢90.00 guys," the lady then admitted.
This revelation cast doubt on the accuracy of the other figures she had shared regarding her overall look.
@Mr. Sammy wrote:
"4415 for graduation, my dear u really deserved gold."
@mayd.com wrote:
"Luxury is the new thing."
@Mohammed Mariam wrote:
"Aba the nails na too costly la."
@abodaavida245 wrote:
"But ucc makeup was 100cedis or u paid more than dat."
Indomie Seller delights as she graduates
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an Indomie Seller was overjoyed as she bagged a degree in nursing.
She flaunts her before-and-after pictures of how she sold Indomie on the streets and is now a recognised nurse.
Netizens who saw the video extended their heartfelt congratulations to the lady in the post's comments section.
