A young Ghanaian lady took to social media to share the details of how much she spent on her graduation outfit, hair and others

In a trending video, the lady noted that she spent over GH¢4,000 on her graduation look, giving a breakdown of how much she spent on her hair, dress, etc.

Unfortunately for her, she was exposed in the comments section by the manicurist who fixed her nail

A beautiful Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to show how much she spent on her graduation look.

In a viral TikTok video, the lady noted that she spent over GH¢4,000 on her outfit, hair, nails, and others.

Many people, especially ladies, desire to look glamorous at their graduation ceremonies. They spend a lot to ensure they have the perfect look for their special day.

They buy beautiful dresses and expensive hair and hire a good makeup artist to give them a great look. The young lady in the video also said she invested so much in her looks for the day.

Beginning with her nails, she said she spent GH¢350 on fixing her nails. She then opened up about how much she spent on her hair, stating that she bought her wig cap for GH¢2,300 and paid GH¢200 for its installation.

Additionally, she spent GH¢1,565 on her Kente outfit and GH¢200 for her make-up.

Lady gets exposed by her manicurist

The woman's attempt at a humble brag was quickly derailed when her manicurist commented on her post, inadvertently confirming that the nails were, in fact, a professional job.

The woman was forced to admit that she had spent GH¢90 on the manicure, not the GH¢200 she had originally claimed.

"Ei bri nails by me though," her manicurist said.

Yes you did my nails.. it was Gh¢90.00 guys," the lady then admitted.

This revelation cast doubt on the accuracy of the other figures she had shared regarding her overall look.

@Mr. Sammy wrote:

"4415 for graduation, my dear u really deserved gold."

@mayd.com wrote:

"Luxury is the new thing."

@Mohammed Mariam wrote:

"Aba the nails na too costly la."

@abodaavida245 wrote:

"But ucc makeup was 100cedis or u paid more than dat."

