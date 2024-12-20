Dr Likee's Boys Angry After C Confion's Death, Kompani, Others Speak Up: "That Man Must Be Careful"
- Anger is building up in Dr Likee's camp after the death of their colleague C Confion on December 20
- They channeled their frustrations toward a self-styled whistle-blower and online sensation called Ogyam
- Kompani led the charge as they warned the said whistle-blower to be mindful of his remarks about C Confion's death
Ghanaian actor C Confion's death on December 20 has sparked a rift between members of Dr Likee's camp and a self-styled online whistle-blower called Ogyam.
Ogyam is one of several people who have spoken out about C Confion's sickness and its severity.
The whistleblower seems to believe that the actor's death could've been avoided if his colleagues were not negligent towards his needs.
The man accused Dr Likee and his cronies of keeping C Confion behind closed doors while his condition worsened.
Dr Likee only issued a statement two days before C Confion's death that the embattled actor had been hospitalised.
In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kompani and others from Dr Likee's camp addressed Ogyam's criticisms.
They were at C Confion's family house when they voiced their frustrations, warning Ogyam to desist from spreading unconfirmed reports about C Confion's last days.
Details of illness C Confion suffered from
C Confion passed away after battling with a severe illness for a long time.
YEN.com.gh reported that the actor had been suffering from a severe cough that caused him a lot of pain and made him lose weight drastically. Sources close to the actor say he suffered a lot before his passing.
