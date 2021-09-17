Joke's Over: Lil Nas X Dragged for ‘Montero’ Pregnancy Stunt

Lil Nas X has been teasing his Montero album with a fake baby bump, playing on the idea of his project being his baby

The rapper has been making TikTok videos documenting a pretend pregnancy and even went as far as making a baby shower video

Peeps think the joke has gone a bit too far and should come to an end as he receives mixed reactions on social media

Lil Nas X is known for pushing the boundaries in his songs, hit outfits and especially his music videos. This time around, the rapper seems to have taken things a bit too far using a fake pregnancy tummy to promote the 'birth' of his album Montero.

Lil Nas X catching heat once again for his fake pregnancy in promotion of his album. Image: @lilnasx

People reported Nas had a maternity photoshoot earlier this month to announce his pregnancy with an album that was due on 17 September.

The Old Town Road hitmaker carried the joke far enough to post a TikTok video showing his baby shower just days before the project was set to drop. On the table of gifts, he used gift tags to tease the features on the album.

BuzzFeed reports that the album is set to feature Megan thee Stallion Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and Elton John.

Fast forward to yesterday afternoon, just hours before the project dropped, Lil Nas posted a video of himself on Twitter appearing to be in labour. The caption read:

"Having contractions"

Although followers were excited about the announcement, many found it to be off-colour and slightly insensitive to those with fertility issues.

@PrincessSamoyed commented:

"Seeing this as a black trans woman with dysphoria who just wants to bear a child of my own it would be nice if I could get the funds to afford the surgeries."

@mrsmizell added:

"I’ve experienced this 4 times and it’s no joking matter. I get the pregnancy and album. You’re birthing something awesome. Okay!! But you’ll never understand our pain with contractions. You wouldn’t last 3 full contractions. To that I say stopped being funny now!"

@dapenhaaqui had a comment that contrasted the rest, saying:

"My nephew saw your belly and got really confused about it so I told him that are men who can get pregnant (and your pregnancy is only marketing for your album) but there are trans men who can give birth. So thank you for helping me bring that up."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that America's very own rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X, legally known as Montero Lamar Hill, has recently taken to social media to announce he is expecting his little bundle to joy.

According to the singer, he is pregnant with a new album called “MONTERO" and is due this coming September 17, 2021.

In honour of his new album, he dressed up elegantly in a white rope with a pair of trousers and a beautiful bouquet of white roses in his hand with a protruded belly.

