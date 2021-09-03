Lil Nas X appears to have surprised many as he shared pictures of him with a protruding stomach online

In his post, he shares that his bundle of joy, "MONTERO" which is his newest album is due on September 17, 2021

@guapdad4000 commented: "Wow so he was pregnant with the industry baby the whole time"

America's very own rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X, legally known as Montero Lamar Hill, has recently taken to social media to announce he is expecting his little bundle to joy.

According to the singer, he is pregnant with a new album called “MONTERO" and is due this coming September 17, 2021.

In honour of his new album, he dressed up elegantly in a white rope with a pair of trousers and a beautiful bouquet of white roses in his hand with a protruded belly.

American Rapper and Singer-Songwriter Lil Nas X has Taken to his Instagram Page to Announce he is Pregnant @lilnasx

Netizens who saw this admired his creativity and congratulated him on the new album.

The post currently has over 2 million likes with close to 60,000 comments.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

@guapdad4000 commented:

Wow so he was pregnant w the industry baby the whole time

From @takeadaytrip:

Was so hard keeping this a secret. So excited for you big dawg

@ariirii commented:

No matter what I expect from you I’m always pleasantly surprised by what you serve

@Outmagazine said:

Pregnant with success indeed!!

@theiil.fvme commented:

o glad we can finally share our little secret babe. and to everyone, yes, I am the father.❤️ love you❤️

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, footwear company Nike has sued maker of rapper Lil Nas X's controversial shoe model, Satan Shoes.

In its lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, March 29, Nike is alleging infringement over the designer's 666 pairs of modified Nike sneakers made in collaboration with the US singer.

Nike wants the court to direct MSCHF to permanently stop taking orders for the unauthorised Lil Nas X Satan Shoes.

The footwear company has also noted that they have been facing a backlash on social media since they filed the lawsuit, with some people calling on their fans to boycott their products.

