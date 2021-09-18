Abena Korkor uploaded a video showing off her natural beauty whilst twerking

The bold media personally flexed her confidence like the queen she is

Her fans and followers have commented under the steamy clip

Popular media figure, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has sent her fans into a frenzy with a steamy video as she expressed confidence in her plus-size body.

The former TV3 presenter was feeling herself as she gave her fans a twerking masterclass dancing in a twerkalicious new video uploaded on her Instagram page.

In the video, the body positivity advocate wore a hot outfit, as she brandished her plus-size figure.

Abena Korkor Storms the Internet with Wild Twerking Video; Causes Fans to Profess Love for her Photo credit: Abena Korkor

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian media personality waves her bum in the air and waist around in the video on her social media.

Abena Korkor looked amazing in her casual dress whilst twerking in front of the camera. Her fans and followers have shared their views under the post, with some professing love for her.

Social media comments

Kofi Wade said:

''Wow, you're charming. Love to seeing this.''

ManVee commented:

''Shape yaaye, you're a queen. Love you superstar.''

Daniel Sam asked:

''Why, you want us to fall this early morning.''

''Shake it queen, I dey for you,'' Mike Vee said.

Abena Korkor Storms A-Plus' Office

Meanwhile, Abena Korkor Addo and musician turned politician Kwame A-Plus have met after their recent social media banter.

Abena Korkor visited the office of A-Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

According to Abena Korkor, she visited A-Plus to trash out their differences in an amicable manner.

Source: Yen.com.gh