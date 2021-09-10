Television presenter, Serwaa Amihere, is not happy with blogger Zionfelix

The blogger had shared a photo of Serwaa and Michael Essien holding each other

Sensing mischief, Serwaa has fired the blogger for putting her up in that manner

GHOne TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has expressed disappointment in blogger Zionfelix for sharing a photo of her and football legend, Michael Essien.

Zionfelix shared the photo with the caption indicating that Michael Essien is a legend, and because of him, many Ghanaians are still Chelsea fans.

He, however, did not say anything about Serwaa Amihere.

It is not known why the blogger decided to share that particular photo in hailing Michael Essien.

This has not pleased Serwaa Amihere and so she categorically questioned Zionfelix on why he had to use that very picture.

She wondered why of all the Chelsea photos of Michael Essien, Zionfelix only decided to use one with her.

serwaaamihere: “The man and you’re adding me. All his plenty Chelsea pictures it’s my own you want. Anaa I’ve become a man too?”

Reaction

The post, as well as Serwaa’s comment, have triggered massive responses with some asking Serwaa to ignore him.

Others say Zionfelix should post about his own issues with his two baby mamas.

Still, others defended Zionfelix and said Serwaa would not be bothered if she had nothing to hide.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

villas_boaz: "@serwaaamihere serwaa don't mind them OK Zion and nkonkonsa always want us to say bad thing about you.That's what they did about your issues that came.How can you do this yo your own humanity. Zion sef we have not finish your matter .Afia will get you for us.Girls ambassador. Anyone who say bad about serwaa in this post lacks sense and knowledge."

al_ganiu_el_rufai: "@serwaaamihere but why are you worried or there is a hidden agenda to His post ?."

mkay_one: "U know y U've posted this,come out with your full chest zion."

__ofeibeaa.a: "Zion we know why you posted this we’ll also get you with your baby mama drama."

kofi.state: "Zion nie, you wish you can use different caption."

sampsonahadzi: "Why should Zion be maligned for posting just a picture. Insinuation is always disruptive."

yaa.fosu: "So that's the only pic u ve of him?u just piple to make news out of this.wo nni suban. Talk about ur issues first."

lina.mensah.921: "Papa nunu if you know you know."

Zionfelix welcomes two babies with two different women

Meanwhile, Zionfelix has been trending for some time now following his involvement with two women.

Minalyn, and Erica, who are all his girlfriends, have welcomed babies for him just recently.

Source: Yen News