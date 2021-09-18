A young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him make a decision that involves the heart

He said he is still in love with his ex-girlfriend who says she will return to him on the condition that he takes responsibility for her pregnancy with another man

The man in love says he is confused and does not know what to do and is calling on netizens to help out

A netizen has recently shared that, he is thinking of assuming responsibility for a pregnancy that is not his.

In a recent post by gorgeous Ghanaian actress, Kafui Danku, the young man who appears to be crazily in love anonymously shared that, he is trying to get his former girlfriend back but he would have to father another man's child.

The unidentified man narrated that, his ex-girlfriend recently confided in him saying she is pregnant for a guy who wants her to abort the child.

Source: UGC

The ex-boy in love revealed the lady is not ready to do that.

He said the lady has asked him to accept the pregnancy for them to go see her parents together if he loves her.

The young man in love says he is confused.

Netizens who saw this refused to hold back their opinions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Sarah Nana Dwomoh commented:

Eeeiii getting ex back first mistake , and u want to take this big responsibility, how sure are u that this lady loves u. Pls think twice

Sis Ese commented:

U be John boy paaah...ex kill u there....y will u take care of someone's pregnancy ....how even take responsibility of the child...master think we'll wai

Nana Akua Agyapomaa replied:

Mr. Gentleman, this is not a crime, go ahead with her if you really love her. Keeping another man’s child is like offering to the orphan. But with whatever called for the breakup,should be attended to and resolve. Move on

Kojo Tuntum replied:

Let the parents be aware you not responsible for the pregnancy but you take care of it after delivery you come see the parents. Don't stand in and name the baby let her face the shame because nipa n'nyɛ. She can betray you moro back noorr

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a lady in Ghana has reportedly been able to convince two of her boyfriends that she is pregnant for both of them, as she was unsure who exactly it was that got her pregnant.

Narrating the story on Ladies' Circle on TV3 Ghana, Queen Ama, the host of the relationship show indicated that the lady in question is one of her friends and the story is 100% true.

According to Queen Ama, the two different boyfriends do not know that there is any contention going on and each of them has accepted full responsibility.

Source: Yen