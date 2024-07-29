A video of a young Ghanaian man opening up on her struggle in Canada has gone viral on social media

He remarked that he still remains jobless despite spending six months in the North American country

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the plight of the young man

A young Ghanaian man who recently relocated to Canada has opened up on life in the North American country.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, the young man said he has yet to secure a job despite arriving in the country for the past six months.

He admitted that his expectations of Canada have not been met, adding that life is not rosy in the country, as he has been led to believe.

"I thought that within six months, I was going to built my first house. Back home people think that we pluck money from trees."

He expressed hope that things would fall into place so that he could achieve his ambition of relocating to Canada.

Netizens react to man's plight in Canada

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video sympathized with the man and shared their lived experiences about life in Canada.

Powers indicated:

"Do u have a skill bro."

user8082341968110 replied:

"Come home erh what are you still doing there."

martin reacted:

"Pease tell them the truth, abroad is all about residential permit. without the permit you can not work bro."

DarkskinAbyna added:

"Listen to what he is saying abroad is not easy wati and i always pray everyone experience it too."

Lady laments over the cost of living in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Canadian lady is not happy with the country's living standards and is planning to leave due to the high cost.

Her frustration is due to what she believes is the increasing hardship that has made it practically unbearable to enjoy life in the country.

She said in a video that Canada is not what it used to be.

