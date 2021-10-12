Twitter user, @IsMeEmmanuel shared a hilarious conversation between a couple who have a major issue with trust

In WhatsApp screenshots, we see a woman who wants her boyfriend to confirm he is at home by doing ridiculous things

Mzansi finds it amusing and can't believe how much the man has to put up with due to his girlfriend's insecurities

However, her insecurities might be justified because screenshots further reveal that the man refused to take her video call

A young man living in Pretoria who goes by the Twitter handle @IsMeEmmanuel has shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between a man and woman who are dating. The conversation will leave you in stitches as it takes a peculiar turn after the girlfriend wanted evidence that the man was home alone.

A man tries to prove his innocence by taking specific pics that his gf asks for. Image: @IsMeEmmanuel/Twitter

Source: UGC

@IsMeEmmanuel captioned the post:

"Mjolo is not for the weak," followed by laughing emojis.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A fork, a small spoon and major insecurity

In summary, the woman wanted to know where the man was because she heard female voices in the background. The man said it might be his sisters but the girlfriend wanted a picture of him at home and the man did as requested but she wasn't happy and was still suspicious.

She then wanted him to take a picture with a spoon on his eye to prove he is at home. The very reluctant man did so but used a fork instead. He was visibly irritated with his girlfriend and didn't appreciate her untrusting behaviour. But she insisted he take a picture with a specific spoon to confirm his whereabouts.

The man did so once again but this time he also gave his girlfriend a piece of his mind by saying that he has tolerated her insecurities and now he's had enough.

However, the screenshots didn't end there. The girlfriend then wanted to video call but he ignored her calls.

Mzansi reacts

After @IsMeEmmanuel shared the post, his followers were in stitches and couldn't believe that the boyfriend tolerated so much.

@LadyVee92103396:

"This dude has been tolerating nonsense."

@Nipho_MK:

"I would have ended the relationship at "take a pic with a spoon" blocked and deleted at 'said spoon and not fork'."

@nico_leen:

"High levels of toxicity."

@Nopea45:

"Itjoooo to be up and lifting spoons and other stuff... kubi but it's their young relationship."

@MutonhodzaPhil:

"She said spoon and he brought a fork. This gender of ours, that's why we always lose."

@TumiJohnson_SA:

"Lol, I used to be in this type of relationship."

@JMatowane:

"You teach people how to treat you but what you tolerate."

Woman gets over crush because he gave a small offering at church, peeps react

In other strange relationship-related news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady is cracking ribs online after sharing how she lost all the feelings she had for a handsome young man she had been admiring in her church.

In a recorded voice note that is being shared on social media, the disappointed secret admirer, who did not disclose her identity, indicated that the gentleman put her off by giving a small offering at church.

She made the decision to stop admiring the young man with the logic that if he can give his Creator so little, then he will be too stingy to take any good care of her.

Source: Yen