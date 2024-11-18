Alan Kyerematen said John Agyekum Kufuor should have stayed away from endorsing Dr Bawumia

He said the decision to endorse Dr Bawumia has exposed him to unnecessary public ridicule and insults

He said as a statesman, Kufuor should have remained impartial in the upcoming December 7 polls

The presidential candidate for the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, said former president John Kufuor put himself up for insults by endorsing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

His comment follows John Agyekum Kufuor urging Ghanaians to support Dr Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Alan Kyerematen says Kufuor's endorsement of Dr Bawumia has stained his political career.

Source: Getty Images

Kufuor said Dr Bawumia was the best candidate to lead the country and transform its economy for the better.

He noted that Dr Bawumia, with divine intervention, would be able to fully deliver on his promise of economic development.

He said this during a meeting with journalists on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

However, the former president’s endorsement of Dr Bawumia has attracted insults and criticism from a section of the public.

Reacting to the criticisms, Alan Kyerematen told Oyerepa TV on Monday, November 18, 2024, that the former president’s endorsement of Dr Bawumia had undermined the expected impartiality of a statesman.

He said the former president’s endorsement of the NPP flagbearer has become a blot on his political career and exposed him to unwarranted derogatory remarks.

He advised the former president to stay out of politics and continue to be the statesman he has always been.

Alan blames Bawumia for economic downturn

Alan Kyerematen has also refuted claims he is responsible for Ghana’s economic challenges.

According to him, former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's claim is misleading and a clear tactic to insulate the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from criticism.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu claimed that the Cabinet Economic Subcommittee, chaired by Alan Kyerematen, had more influence than the Economic Management Team, chaired by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

However, in an X space engagement on September 4, 2024, Alan Kyerematen dismissed the claim as a desperate attempt to absolve Dr Bawumia of the Akufo-Addo government’s economic misfortunes.

According to him, holding him responsible for the economic misfortunes of the Akufo-Addo regime was blame-shifting, as such an accusation should have been placed at the doorstep of the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Dr Bawumia’s Economic Management Team.

Alan dismisses Mahama’s 24-hour economy

YEN.com.gh reported that Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen had poked holes into presidential hopeful John Mahama's flagship 24-hour economy plan.

The independent presidential candidate stated the NDC flagbearer's policy would not work without an entrepreneurial base.

Kyerematen instead advocated for creating a business-friendly environment to allow businesses to thrive and create jobs.

