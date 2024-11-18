Yaw Dabo, in a video, was spotted lavishing praise on Dr Osei Kwame Despite during their encounter at a funeral

The Kumawood actor also requested to ride in Dr Osei Kwame Despite's new Tesla Cybertruck, begging to take it for a spin

The video of Yaw Dabo and Despite interacting triggered numerous reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian diminutive actor Yaw Dabo praised businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite and made a special request during their recent public encounter.

The Kumawood actor and Dr Osei Kwame Despite were among many influential figures, including Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and other members of the East Legon Executive Club, who attended the funeral service of the late Oheneba Adusei Poku Akyempimhene at his residence.

The owner of the Despite Media group made a grand entrance at the funeral in a fleet of expensive, luxurious cars, including his sparkling green Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Yaw Dabo hails Despite, begs for Cybertruck

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Yaw Dabo was spotted interacting with Dr Osei Kwame Despite immediately after he arrived at the funeral grounds.

The Kumawood actor, who was beyond excited to see the renowned businessman, lavished praise on him as he met to exchange pleasantries with him and ex-Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kuffuor.

Yaw Dabo later requested to borrow Dr Osei Kwame Despite's recently purchased Tesla Cybertruck and take it for a ride to enjoy the comforts and experience of driving in the ultramodern car.

Kwame Despite expressed his willingness to give the actor his car. Samuel Osei Kuffuor, standing close to the two men, also jokingly told Yaw Dabo the car would be his if he wanted it instead of borrowing it.

Yaw Dabo and Despite stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Culturecombolo commented:

"Kyer3s3 despite de3 onfa land cruiser 3ny3 hwee. I'm not sure he has some mpo."

Luckson Troy DuDer E said:

"Dabo is using handkerchief as cloth."

Nana Qwame Engeez commented:

"He’ll ask for money right now."

BIG BEE commented:

"Ghana's big men that ooo."

MC_Fearless said:

"Yaw, you look good in the duku😁."

Yaw Dabo speaks against attacks on Kuffuor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo hit back at critics, who launched verbal attacks on former president John Agyekum Kufuor after he endorsed the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to win the December 7 polls.

The Kumawood actor lambasted Dela Edem, an NDC communicator, for using offensive language and remarks about Kufuor's disability.

Yaw Dabo described the comments as inappropriate and disrespectful, emphasising the need for level-headedness when addressing national figures, especially those of Kufuor's stature.

