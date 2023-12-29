A video of depicting the final moments of Afua Aduonum's singing marathon has gone viral

The mother of three cried as the national anthem was being played at the Akwaaba village in Accra

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Afua Aduonum for achieving what she set out to do

It was an emotional sight to behold at the Akwaaba Village in Accra as the five day singing marathon attempt by Afua Aduonum came to an end.

The media personality and events planner who had captivated Ghanaians with her electrifying performances as she embarked on a five-day singing marathon was given a heroic sendoff after 126 hours and 52 minutes of singing.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Joy Prime, showed the moment Afua Aduonum who was standing on the stage with her management got emotional as the national anthem was being played.

Obviously overwhelmed with the outpouring of support she had received over the five-day period, the mother of three bowed down her head and wiped tears of her cheeks as the anthem was been played.

Immediately after the national anthem was sang, her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum came from behind to hug her, after which they both exited the stage.

The adorable video which had raked in over 4000 views and 24 comments, was captioned :

"Afua Asantewaa was given a heroic send-off. The national anthem was played in her honour."

Watch the video below

Ghanaians commend Afua Aduonum

Netiznes who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on achieving what she set out to do.

Peter Kojo Arthur wrote:

Now I know breaking every record is POSSIBLE

Andrew Poku-Amankwah added:

You have shown the world the beauty and bravery of Ghana with your voice. The face of self believe, resilience, and passion! Congratulations, Afua!

Highly Favoured Debby wrote:

Congrats dear. You have done very well.

Afua Aduonum unofficially breaks singathon attempt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has unofficially broken the 105-hour record for the longest singing marathon.

The Guinness World Records is, however, yet to formally accept and certify her as the new record holder.

India's Sunil Waghmare, currently holds the record for the longest singing marathon held by an individual.

