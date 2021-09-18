We will not yield to ECOWAS pressure to release Conde - Guinea Military junta

The Guinea military junta has said it would not bow to pressure from ECOWAS

According to them, they would not allow President Alpha Conde leave the country

In short, the visit of Akufo-Addo and Ouattara to Guinea to negotiate the release of Conde was fruitless

Conakry - It seems the military Junta in Guinea that seized power and suspended the constitution will not be backing down anytime soon.

The military junta has said it would not under any circumstance bow to pressure from the Economic Community Of West African State (ECOWAS).

It added that it would not allow the President, Alpha Conde, who has been detained since his overthrow on Sept. 5, to leave the country.

We will not yield to ECOWAS pressure - Guinea coup plotters brag Photo credit: Akufo-Addo (modified by author)

“The former president is and remains in Guinea. We will not yield to any pressure,” the junta said per Joy News report.

YEN.com.gh on Friday, September 17, reported that Akufo-Addo had traveled to Guinea wit Ivory Coast’s President, Alassane Ouattara to negotiate the release of Conde.

In a report filed by Joy News, a senior regional government official told Reuters that the Ivorian president was hoping to leave Guinea with Conde

ECOWAS chair, Akufo-Addo, and Ouattara allegedly held a separate meeting with Conde at the Mohamed VI Palace in Conakry but flew out of the country empty-handed.

Accordifng Ouattara who spoke to Radio-Télévision Guinéenne (RTG) at the Conakry airport he met Alpha Conde, who is doing well.

Akufo-Addo was however hopeful that ECOWAS and Guinea were going to find the best way to move forward together.

Guinea suspended from ECOWAS

Guinea has been suspended from all governing bodies of the bloc of the ECOWAS.

ECOWAS also demanded that the captors or coup plotters release the President of Guinea, Professor Alpha Conde.

This decision was reached following a virtual summit called on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

What happened in Guinea?

A group of soldiers staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

In a short broadcast on state television, they announced that they have dissolved the constitution and the government.

The leader of the coup, Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who sat draped in a Guinean flag said the duty of a soldier is to save the country.

What did Conde do?

The 83-year-old president of Guinea, according to various reports, sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

By so doing, he violated the underpinnings of the constitution. Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France.

His presidency within the past years has allegedly been marred by corrupt authoritarian rule and the people seemed fed up with his action.

