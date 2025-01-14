Ahuofe Patri, in a video she shared on TikTok, narrated how she got scammed while trying to order fast food and educated her fans to avoid such a situation

She said that while trying to order, she fell into the hands of some unscrupulous individuals posing at the fast food joint and they made away with her money

In the comments section of the video Ahuofe Patri posted, many Ghanaians shared their personal experiences and how they also fell victim to similar schemes

Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri has shared her experience of being scammed while trying to order fast food online.

She narrated the incident in a video on her TikTok page, warning her fans to be cautious of these schemes.

According to her, the scam occurred while she was on her way to a shoot in Dodowa. Ahuofe Patri said she spotted a new Papapye branch and decided to order from there later since she had not eaten the popular food in a while.

Instead of driving back to the branch, she searched online for the restaurant’s contact information and found a number on Google.

Unfortunately, the number was fake, and it belonged to fraudsters pretending to represent the fast food joint.

She said that after she placed her order, they asked her to make an upfront payment, which she did. Later, they demanded more information, including an OTP code sent to her phone.

She mentioned that she grew suspicious but sent the code anyway. According to her, the scammers continued asking questions, which made her uncomfortable. She said she stopped engaging with them but soon received notifications to approve large sums of money from her mobile wallet.

She noted that she declined the prompts, and her mobile money provider eventually blocked her SIM after detecting multiple unauthorised attempts to access her account.

In the comments section of her video, many Ghanaians shared similar experiences, disclosing how they had fallen victim to online scams.

Ahuofe Patri's scam experience triggers reactions

beyash said:

"It’s not only papaye…pizza man in Tarkwa did the same to me. Same experience."

satoshi commented:

"Same exact thing happened to me today at that same PapaYe Today naaaaa….I went there and complained because I got the number from Google."

Emmanuel McAdaletey commented:

"Yes same thing happened to me, Frafraha, papaye is aware of all this when you speak to them, "I Don care" and they will tell you "we don't have website". and won't do anything to raise awareness."

Zarah reacted:

"A lot of restaurants and fast foods are like that now . KFC, PAPAYE , PIZZA HUT etc they all have scammers controlling."

