ECOWAS suspends Guinea as member state over coup; demands Conde's release

ECOWAS has suspended Guinea as a member state over coup

The coup plotters have been asked to return Alpha Conde with immediate effect

The decision was reached following an emergency virtual summit

Guinea has been suspended from all governing bodies of the bloc of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with immediate effect.

ECOWAS also demanded that the captors or coup plotters release the President of Guinea, Professor Alpha Conde.

In a report filed by 3news, this decision was reached following a virtual summit called on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Participating members were 10 heads of state, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A communique issued after the summit announced that a high-level ECOWAS mission will be dispatched to Conakry to assess the situation.

What happened in Guinea?

Some group of soldiers staged an uprising in Guinea’s capital on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

In a short broadcast on state television, they announced that they have dissolved the constitution and the government.

The leader of the coup, Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, who sat draped in a Guinean flag said the duty of a soldier is to save the country.

What did Conde do?

The 83-year-old president of Guinea, according to various reports, sought a third term last year, saying that term limits did not apply to him.

By so doing, he violated the underpinnings of the constitution. Conde came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France.

His presidency within the past years has allegedly been marred by corrupt authoritarian rule and the people seemed fed up with his action.

Coup era of the 1960s to 80s could return

The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, has shared his concerns about the recent happenings in Guinea.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, if care is not taken, the coup era of the 1960s to 80s will repeat itself if African leaders are not mindful of the things they do.

In a lengthy post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Facebook page, he said things like the unwarranted thirst for a third term in power, corruption, joblessness, poverty, manipulation of constitutions, amongst other things, could plunge the various countries into coup.

