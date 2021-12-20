I don't want to handover to NDC in 2025; it has to be NPP - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stated that the wants to handover power to the New Patriotic Party in 2025

He said that is still a dream due to the internal party issues until the party members and executives make it a reality

Akufo-Addo made this known at the New Patriotic Party's annual delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has mentioned that he does not want to handover power in 2025 to the National Democratic Congress but rather to the New Patriotic Party.

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh Akufo-Addo, he has a strong desire to hand over power to an NPP government in 2025 .

He, however, indicated that internal party actions leading to the next election will either actualise that dream or not.

"Every step taken now leading to 2024 is going to be decisive either to give us victory or not," he told party delegates in Kumasi on Sunday.

Akufo-Addo made this known at the New Patriotic Party's annual delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 2021.

The president said competition within the party could not be avoided but it helps the party and not hinder it so that the party can break the eight.

But he reckoned that it would require discipline and a united front; promising a level playing field for all presidential aspirants to produce an acceptable leader to be backed by all.

I will peacefully handover power in 2025

Akufo-Addo in an earlier report filed by YEN.com.gh, has assured Ghanaians that he is going to peacefully handover power in 2025.

According to the president, he is not going to exceed the four-year limit mandate by constitutional provisions for his own selfish reasons.

Akufo-Addo also mentioned that he would not make any substantial change to the electoral laws before the 2024 general elections.

