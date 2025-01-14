Antoine Semenyo was on target as Bournemouth held Chelsea to a pulsating four-goal thriller on Tuesday, January 14

The Ghanaian striker's belter momentarily put Bournemouth in the lead, but Reece James' last-gasp strike levelled the score

Semenyo, who has appeared on Liverpool's transfer radar, now has six goals in the Premier League this season

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo continued his remarkable form for AFC Bournemouth, netting a sensational goal in their clash against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old, fresh off celebrating his birthday on January 7, delivered a moment of brilliance that marked his second goal in as many matches for the Cherries.

Antoine Semenyo scored a stunning goal as Bournemouth held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo spurs Bournemouth to comeback win

Semenyo played a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s resurgence against the Blues in an enthralling affair at Stamford Bridge.

After contributing significantly to the equaliser, he stepped up to produce a stunning strike that swung the momentum firmly in favour of Bournemouth.

With Chelsea ahead through Cole Palmer’s cheeky early finish, the former Bristol City attacker seized the opportunity to turn the tide.

Semenyo's stunning goal

Receiving a well-weighted pass, Semenyo charged into the penalty area, shadowed closely by a Chelsea defender.

Undeterred, he unleashed a ferocious shot that soared past goalkeeper Robert Sánchez at the near post, leaving the Spaniard with no chance.

This strike brings Semenyo’s tally to six goals in the current campaign, just two short of his total from last season, as noted by the Premier League.

His consistent performances underline his growing importance to Bournemouth’s attacking setup.

Unfortunately, Chelsea captain Reece James climbed off the bench to score a last-gasp goal for the home side, denying Semenyo and his teammates victory in West London.

Attracting elite interest

Semenyo’s red-hot form has not gone unnoticed.

With his blend of power, pace, and technical skill, he has become a player of interest for several top-flight clubs.

Among his admirers, Liverpool, the current league leaders, appear to be the most keen on securing his services, per Liverpool Echo.

Semenyo’s versatility and athleticism make him a unique asset.

His ability to link midfield and attack while maintaining a clinical edge in front of goal adds dynamism to any forward line.

Against Chelsea, his decision-making under pressure and execution highlighted why he is drawing attention from elite clubs.

What lies ahead?

As the season unfolds, Semenyo’s performances will undoubtedly be critical to Bournemouth’s fortunes.

He would hope to continue his red-hot form when Bournemouth squares off against Newcastle United on January 18.

Whether he remains a Cherries talisman or takes a leap to a bigger stage, his trajectory points toward an exciting future.

Semenyo nets first-ever FA Cup goal

In a related story, YEN.com.gh highlighted Antoine Semenyo's milestone achievement in the English FA Cup as he netted his debut goal in the competition.

The Ghanaian forward's thunderous strike helped Bournemouth secure a dominant 5-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in their third-round clash at Vitality Park.

