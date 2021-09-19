A Ghanaian entrepreneur, Charles Wundenga, has recounted how he started his photography business

A Ghanaian entrepreneur, Charles Wundenga, has recounted how he started his photography business without a personal camera or knowledge in the field.

Wundenga said in 2016, he created a Facebook page and started posting stunning wedding photos by other professional photographers on his account and credited them.

At the time, he didn't know how to take pictures, but he was determined to bring his dream of running a photography business to life. He landed his first contract to cover the wedding of a couple through the page.

Starting the business

Narrating the story which he said ''reminds me of the power of perseverance, Wundenga wrote:

''Allow me to narrate again the story behind this picture. This picture was taken in 2016, and it always reminds me of the power of perseverance. I was invited to take pictures and videos at a wedding ceremony because I was running a photography page on Facebook. Meanwhile, I had no idea how to even take good pictures. Let me start from the beginning,'' he recalled.

In October 2016, I created a Facebook page about my photography business. I didn't have a camera and I didn't even know how to take good pictures. I started collecting good pictures from my friends who were photographers and posting them on my page, and I will credit the photographer. The page followers didn't mind the credit below the pictures, they thought that once the pictures were on my page, I took them.''

Landing his first job

Through consistent postings, he had his first call to cover a marriage ceremony.

''I became very consistent with my postings and in November, I had my first call to cover a marriage ceremony. They will give us accommodation on Friday, and we will record the traditional marriage on a Saturday morning and the white wedding afterwards. I didn't even know how much they charged for a wedding,'' he said.

''Right away, I called my photographer friend and asked about the cost. He gave me the options available, and I narrated the same to the customer,'' he added.

Wundenga and his friend covered the couple's nuptials in Obuasi and took his share of the money he charged after returning from Ashanti Region.

Read the full account below:

