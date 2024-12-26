West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cast possible release of the 2024 WASSCE results by December 29, 2024, after timelines given by the education minister

WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, said the council was still facing significant financial challenges

According to Kapi, 45% of the work to release results had been completed as of December 25, 2024

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has contradicted the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum’s timelines on the possible release of the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) results.

Though the minister said the results would be released by December 29 after a long delay, the council said it still faces significant challenges.

WAEC’s Head of Public Relations, John Kapi, told Joy News that only 45% of the work had been completed amid longstanding financial challenges.

“We have indicated that the challenge we have is money. If it is made available for us, we will be able to get the machines working. We'll recall all staff and then all hands on deck. We are sure to be able to meet that deadline. But for now, I doubt if we can make it.”

Kapi thus said the December 29 target remains unlikely under current circumstances.

Though the WASSCE results were supposed to be released between December 9, 2024, and December 15, 2024, WAEC had not started marking the objectives after this deadline.

The objective cards were expected to be scanned in November. The council had said it needed the money owed to it to repair the faulty scanners.

Attempts to settle debts to WAEC

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Education released another GH¢25 million to WAEC to aid the release of the 2024 WASSCE results last week.

Going into December 2024, WAEC was owed GH¢118 million by the government, which hampered its operations.

Before the most recent GH¢25 million release, the government had released GH¢25 million and GH¢50 million to WAEC to administer the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) and WASSCE.

The council has indicated that the first GH¢25 million released was not significant.

