Tottenham on Sunday evening, September 19, suffered an embarrassing home loss against Chelsea in Premier League tie

Harry Kane was unable to net for Spurs in this match and has failed to shake find the back of the net after four games

Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante, and Antonio Rudiger scored the three goals for Chelsea who are now topping the EPL table

Harry Kane who is the captain of Premier League side Tottenham on Sunday evening, September 19, misfired in his side's topflight encounter against Chelsea as they suffered an embarrassing home defeat.

The England international has now set an unwanted record for himself as Harry Kane has failed to score in his first four Premier League games of the season since 2015.

Considering his status as the captain of the England national team, Harry Kane must hit the ground running in his subsequent games for Spurs this term in the Premier League.

Harry Kane in action for Spurs against Chelsea in Premier League tie. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Source: UGC

Surprisingly, Harry Kane also failed to fire any shot on target in Tottenham's defeat against Crystal Palace before misfiring against against the Stamford Bridge landlords.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to the report on UK Sun and Daily Mail, Manchester United legend Roy Keane was not impressed with Harry Kane's performance against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Roy Keane's reaction

"Harry Kane's body language today, oh my goodness.

"There's as if there is a bit of a hangover from the summer, that would be my concern if I was the manager. The manager should have dragged him off.''

Thiago Silva netted the first goal for Chelsea in the 49th minute before Frenchman N'Golo Kante doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Antonio Rudiger scored the third goal for Chelsea at the death as the Blues recorded a perfect 3-0 win over Tottenham.

John Barnes slams Manchester City for not signing Harry Kane

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how following the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in August 2021, former England international John Barnes has hit out at Manchester City.

Jack Grealish completed a dream move to Manchester City from the Premier League rivals on a six-year deal this summer.

The 25-year-old returned from the European Championship where he recorded two assists in five appearances for the silver-winning England national team.

Preceding that, he scored seven goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances for his former club across competitions.

Source: Yen.com.gh