President John Dramani Mahama has nominated 10 persons for regional minister positions.

These names have been sent to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, seeking their vetting and approval.

President John Mahama nominates 10 regional ministers.

Source: Facebook

A statement from the presidency indicated that this was the first batch of regional minister nominations.

The first batch of nominees for the Regional Minister positions include:

Northern – All Adolf John

Oti – John Kwadwo Gyapong

Volta – James Gunu

Eastern – Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjel Awatey

North-East – Ibrahim Tia

Ashanti – Dr. Frank Amoakohene

Upper East – Akamugri Donatus Atanga

Ahafo – Charity Gardiner

Savannah – Salisu Bi-Awuribe

Greater Accra – Linda Ocloo

The six outstanding regions are Bono, Bono East and Central. The rest are Western, Western North and Upper West.

Mahama made his first ministerial nominations on January 9, nominating Cassiel Ato Forson, John Jinapor, and Dominic Ayine to critical cabinet portfolios.

Forson was nominated as Finance Minister-designate, with Jinapor and Ayine as Ministers-designate for Energy and Attorney General, respectively.

The three of them were vetted on January 13 by Parliament's appointments committee.

