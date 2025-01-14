Mahama Reportedly Nominates 10 Regional Ministers Leaving 6 Outstanding
President John Dramani Mahama has nominated 10 persons for regional minister positions.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
These names have been sent to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, seeking their vetting and approval.
A statement from the presidency indicated that this was the first batch of regional minister nominations.
The first batch of nominees for the Regional Minister positions include:
- Northern – All Adolf John
- Oti – John Kwadwo Gyapong
- Volta – James Gunu
- Eastern – Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjel Awatey
- North-East – Ibrahim Tia
- Ashanti – Dr. Frank Amoakohene
- Upper East – Akamugri Donatus Atanga
- Ahafo – Charity Gardiner
- Savannah – Salisu Bi-Awuribe
- Greater Accra – Linda Ocloo
The six outstanding regions are Bono, Bono East and Central. The rest are Western, Western North and Upper West.
Mahama made his first ministerial nominations on January 9, nominating Cassiel Ato Forson, John Jinapor, and Dominic Ayine to critical cabinet portfolios.
Forson was nominated as Finance Minister-designate, with Jinapor and Ayine as Ministers-designate for Energy and Attorney General, respectively.
The three of them were vetted on January 13 by Parliament's appointments committee.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.