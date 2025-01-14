The senior women's national football team, the Black Queens, will have a new coach in the dugout

Swedish tactician Kim Lars Björkegren replaces Nora Hauptle, who left her role for a coaching job with Zambia

Lars will be in charge of Ghana at the 2025 Women's African Cup of Nations, which will be held later this year

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced Kim Lars Björkegren as the new head coach of the Black Queens.

His appointment marks the start of a new chapter for the national women’s team, following Nora Häuptle's departure. Her tenure ended with the expiration of her contract on December 31, 2024.

Kim Lars Bjokegren has been appointed as the new head coach of the Black Queens. Photo credit: @OnuaSports/X.

Source: Twitter

Black Queens gets new coach after Nora Häuptle's departure

Under Häuptle’s guidance, the Black Queens made a triumphant return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a period of absence, as noted by CAF Online.

Her tenure was characterised by a near-perfect run during the qualifiers, showcasing tactical brilliance and a renewed sense of purpose within the squad.

However, the team fell heartbreakingly short of securing a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as a last-gasp free-kick by Zambia’s Barbara Banda dashed Ghana’s hopes.

As Häuptle now takes charge of the Copper Queens, her successor, Kim Lars, is tasked with sustaining the progress she initiated while charting a fresh path toward success in international competitions.

GFA expresses confidence in new coach

In a statement announcing the appointment, the GFA expressed optimism about Björkegren’s ability to elevate the Black Queens to new heights.

"The GFA is confident that Coach Björkegren and his technical team will bring the necessary expertise and experience to lead the Black Queens to success in upcoming international competitions," the association noted.

A look at Kim Lars’ credentials

Björkegren boasts an impressive coaching résumé, holding the distinction of being one of only two Swedish managers, alongside Sven-Göran Eriksson, to secure two domestic league titles in different countries.

This achievement underlines his ability to adapt to diverse footballing cultures while maintaining a winning mentality.

Composition of Black Queens technical team led by Kim Lars

The newly assembled technical team supporting Björkegren reflects a blend of expertise and innovation.

Charles Sampson and Anita Wiredu will serve as assistant coaches, offering tactical input and player development insights.

Nassamu Yakubu assumes the role of goalkeeping coach.

Enoch Jordan Daitey will oversee athletic preparation, while Ronnie Bergdahl, a savvy video analyst, will bring a modern analytical approach to the team’s tactical preparations.

GFA breaks silence about Nora Hauptle's departure

In a related story, YEN.com.gh shared insights into the GFA’s explanation of events surrounding the exit of immediate-past Black Queens coach Nora Häuptle.

Speculation suggested Häuptle’s frustration stemmed from the lack of preparatory matches ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

However, GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum refuted these claims, revealing that the coach’s departure was due to disagreements over her salary demands.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh