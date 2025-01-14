Ghanaian sustainability consultant Mrs Vera George is the latest politician wife to rock Christie Brown's new designs

Mrs Vera George wore two uniquely designed two-piece outfits to the 2025 Presidential dinner and inauguration in January

Some social media users have commented on Mrs Vera George's elegant outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian Entomologist Mrs Vera George is our celebrity style crush for the week. The beautiful wife of Ghanaian politician Sam George is one of the fashionable personalities in Ghana supporting local fashion designers.

For the 2025 presidential inauguration, the style influencer wore a custom-made short-sleeved kente top and form-fitting skirt.

Sam George's wife looks gorgeous in a classy two-piece outfit. Photo credit: @verageorge.

Source: Instagram

Mrs Vera George stole out among Ghanaian celebrities with her distinctively designed ensemble that flaunted her voluptuous figure.

At the historic January 7, 2025 event, she looked gorgeous in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Honourable Sam George looked dapper in designer and black leather shoes to complete his stylish look.

Sam George's wife rocks a red kente gown

Some social media users have commented on Instagram on Sam George's wife's beautiful kente gown and hairstyle. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ohemaajossy stated:

"My Lady❤️."

macpella_rings_bridals stated:

"A beautiful dress you have 😍😍😍. Always on point."

rodnney_king stated:

"Beauty and Grace 😍."

beyoutiful_hairghana stated:

"Classy 👌🏾.'

barbarabonney stated:

"Mrs Dzata! 😍😍."

mzz_okumo stated:

"Looking splendid 😍."

thatshaihillgirl stated:

"Beautiful ❤️👏."

marie.stitches

"This picture is just not beautiful but chaleeeee 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

edans_hometreasures

"Ooouch 😍😍!."

araba_adeziwaa_amoah

"Oozing class and elegance."

esplendido.beauty

"Ms Vee."

__serwaa__

"Gorgeous !!!!! Beautiful!!!! Classy!!! Elegant!! Lovely!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️."

macpella_rings_bridals

"A beautiful dress you have 😍😍😍. Always on point."

rodnney_king

"Beauty and Grace 😍."

goldradiance_skincare_gh stated:

"Classy and Elegant....simply wow."

Check out the photos below:

Sam George's wife rocks an origami outfit

The Chief Executive of Data Foundation, Mrs Vera George looked exquisite in a gorgeous two-piece origami outfit by Christie Brown to the presidential dinner on January 8, 2025.

Mrs Vera George wore a side-parted frontal lace curly ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with defined eyebrows and red lipstick.

The fashion influencer wore expensive earrings and matching bracelets to the high-profile event.

Check out the photos below:

Sam George rejoices after retaining his seat

The member of parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency Sam George and his beautiful wife jubilated after he retained his seat in the 2024 December elections.

The agricultural engineer looked dapper in a white outfit with President John Dramani Mahama and his foundation's boldly inscribed on it.

Watch the video below:

Honourable Sam George leads Anti-LGBTQ+ campaigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Honourable Sam George who led the anti-LGBTQ+ bill's supporters to demonstrate on October 8, 2024.

The purpose of the demonstration was to voice their displeasure with the bill's final approval delay and to put pressure on the judiciary to move quickly on the measure.

The demonstration began Obra Spot and end to the Supreme Court, where the Chief Justice will hear a petition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh