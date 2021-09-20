A kind multi-millionaire puts smiles on the face of a poor homeless couple by giving them a roof over their heads

The man named Terry McGrath invited the couple who has been living on the street for 10 years to stay with him in his mansion worth $4 million (GHc 24 million)

Terry's humanitarian gesture to the poor couple was met with backlash from some of his neighbours but he didn't care

A kind rich man turned around the fortunes of a poor homeless African-American couple.

Terry, a US real estate multi-millionaire got them a nice roof over their heads as the couple has lived on the street for about 10 years.

He invited them to stay with him in his mansion just like that

Goalcast reports that the kind man named Terry McGrath invited the couple to be staying with him in his $4 million (GHc24 million) mansion after learning of their plight.

Terry was said to have been inspired by the resilience of the couple, Greg Dunston and Marie Mckinzie, despite their predicament.

Terry said:

"The thing that struck me and got me right away was the love between Greg and Marie and how it was able to survive in probably one of the harshest environments on earth. I could feel it."

While Greg had worked as a security guard before getting injured on the job, his wife Marie was a certified nurse assistant and cashier but lived from hand to mouth on the streets of San Francisco, US.

Some residents in Terry's area frowned at his gesture

Dayday News reports that some residents in the area where Terry lives didn't find good in his kind deed to the couple.

Terry said one of them had even called the police about the matter but he is unperturbed as the couple is now his family.

Terry is a divorcee. The incident was said to have happened in 2020.

