DJ Khaled Hosts Dinner for Drake, Shares Hilarious Video: "Drake Just Wanna Eat"

DJ Khaled hosted dinner for rap superstar Drake on Monday night and shared a hilarious video of the moment on social media

The world-renowned DJ kept asking his chef what she had cooked for dinner while everyone on the table seemed to be starving

Social media users have shared hilarious reactions to the clip filmed during the dinner party at Khaled's Miami home

DJ Khaled hosted hip-hop superstar Drake at his Miami home, US on Monday night, 20 September. The DJ shared a hilarious video that was filmed at the dinner table.

DJ Khaled hosted Drake for dinner and shared a hilarious video. Image: @djkhaled, @champagnepapi

Rapper Fat Joe was also invited at the dinner party. In the funny clip, DJ Khaled kept asking his private chef, Melissa, what was on the menu.

The minute-long clip was also posted by @WordOnRd on Twitter on Tuesday morning, 21 September. It has been viewed over 30 000 times since @WordOnRd shared it on the micro-blogging app.

Tweeps have shared hilarious reactions to the video. They suggested that everyone on the dinner table, especially Drake, was starving while DJ Khaled kept disturbing them. Check out some of the reactions below:

@JasperJay40 said:

"Khaled going on and on while everyone is starving."

@C_ELLE_G wrote:

"By the time they start eating it’ll be cold."

@barbzarkive commented:

"Drake just wanna eat while DJ Khaled is just going on and on."

@AkaChilombo wrote:

"Drake is so respectful."

@OutlawAtis said:

"Khaled seems exhausting and his wife keeps shutting him up."

@Boy_fif added:

"See him do this on snap everyday but he's extra hyped cos the boy is there."

Drake's old letter to his mom surfaces on social media

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that an old letter Drake wrote to his mom, Sandi Graham, has surfaced on social media. The star was thanking his loving mother for funding his music and making sure that he looked nice for his performances when he was still on the come-up.

Instead of focusing on the sweet message the Drake penned, social media users roasted his handwriting. Some shared hilarious reactions to the letter after it popped up online.

According to WORLDSTAR, the letter was shared by the Toosie Slide hitmaker himself online. The outlet wrote on Twitter:

"Drake shares a letter from the past to his mother for helping him in his rap career!"

