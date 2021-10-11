Tom Cruise attended the Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants game on Saturday

The actor was spotted by cameras sitting next to his son, and he smiled and waved at the fans

Many have, however, noted how different he looked and what could be the reason behind it

Famous Hollywood star Tom Cruise left many surprised after he was spotted in public for the first time in a while.

Tom Cruise sitting next to his son Connor (L) at the game. Photo: AP.

The thespian looked like a whole new person while attending a baseball game with his son, Connor, on Saturday, October 9.

According to Page Six, who shared the latest snaps online, the 59-year-old appeared puffier than usual while watching the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

The cameras spotted the actor projected on the big screen as he smiled and waved to fans who noticed his new look.

Fan's reaction

Many shared their views on social media, with some doubting that the man was Cruise.

Others believed he might have added some weight for a new movie or just COVID-19 life, which is pretty understandable.

Some decided to offer a funny side about his attendance at the game.

Here are some of the reactions:

@DodgersTurf joked:

"Tom Cruise at the game recruiting people to come with him to the Scientology building."

@MadalenaRalha said:

"Tom cruise = wine... The more he ages the better he gets."

@nobleduckduck said:

"I think the world as a collective have forgotten that Tom Cruise is a 60-year-old man."

@RespectableLaw said:

"Saw this referenced on my timeline four times before I realized it's not a joke about some sportscasters mistakenly thinking some random guy is Tom Cruise. That's actually Tom Cruise."

@LouisPeitzman said:

"We just have to accept how Tom Cruise looks now. We can’t do this every time there’s a new photo."

@EphramOliver said:

"It's okay for Tom Cruise to look old."

@molly_knight said:

"Gonna spend the rest of tonight and all of tomorrow wondering if some random dude convinced the Giants he was Tom Cruise."

Cruise's son spots new look

Keeping up with different looks, YEN.com.gh reported a few months back that Connor Cruise, Tom's son, spotted a new look that left many stunned online.

Connor went online to show off his new look, sharing a selfie on his Instagram Stories of himself with a fresh cut.

The 26-year-old is known for his shabby look with a long unkempt beard, but this time around, he dumped that for a clean-cut, captioning the post: "New face, who dis?"

The new look certainly made him appear 10 years younger and is different from many of his more recent Instagram posts.

