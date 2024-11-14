Abu Trica, in a video, visited an auto dealership and patronised several heavy-duty vehicles which he intends to use for commercial purposes

In the video, the Swedru millionaire inspected various cars after being shown the available vehicles by the management at the dealership

The young businessman shared the TikTok video of him making the tour and completing the purchases

Swedru-based businessman Abu Trica has acquired a fleet of heavy-duty vehicles in a strategic move to expand his business empire. The young millionaire visited an auto dealership to purchase multiple trucks and machinery suited for his intended business.

Abu Trica buys heavy duty trucks at a dealership in a video. Photo source: abutricaofficial1

Source: TikTok

A video shared by Abu Trica on TikTok showed his visit to the dealership, where he was welcomed by the management team and guided through their inventory.

In the video, he was seated at the office, where he was given multiple magazines with details of the types of machinery on sale. Abu Trica proceeded to the showroom to tour and get a feel for the trucks he was purchasing. When it was time for payment, the young man laid out large stacks of cedi notes to seal the acquisition.

This latest acquisition was viewed as part of Abu Trica's expansion of his business empire. The businessman was praised by social media users who saw it as a positive form of investment.

Abu Trica's wealth impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dr. Frickils 🇬🇭 commented:

"The visionary young man 👍. Forget about the source of the money."

"ManuelAnointing said:

"Seeing you always encourages me. Big up bro."

Chris_kwaku said:

"Just pray to get a good driver for good maintenance."

ibrahimfauzan commented:

"Bro abi truck driver, link me up to drive for you ♥️."

Despite's Cybertruck impresses many

Another businessman who has made waves on social media recently for spending heavily in acquiring a vehicle is Osei Kwame Despite.

YEN.com.gh reported that the flamboyant businessman acquired a Tesla cybertruck and was later spotted driving it in the streets of Accra which subsequently attracted a large crowd.

The millionaire became the first Ghanaian to own the luxury Cybertruck in Ghana and was the talk of the town when the vehicle, imported from abroad, arrived in the country.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh