A young Ghanaian man requested a laptop from his UK based father for his studies and other purposes

When the father returned to Ghana, he gifted the son an outdated, bulky laptop, which the young man humorously showcased in a video

In the video shared on X, the young man who was in the company of a friend, could not contain his laughter

A young Ghanaian man asked his father based in the United Kingdom to buy him a laptop which he intended to use for his studies and other purposes.

His loving father granted his son’s request and brought him a laptop when he returned back home to Ghana from the UK.

Ghanaian father in the UK gifts his son an ancient laptop after the boy asked his dad for one. Photo credit: @agyemang_ababio (X) & LumiNola (Getty Images)

In a video shared on X, the young man showed the laptop his father bought him and started laughing.

“My father gave me a laptop when he returned from abroad. This is the laptop.”

The grey laptop looked like an ancient module. It also looked bulky and heavy, even though it was on a table when he showed it. There was a beeping sound, likely coming from the laptop.

After showcasing the laptop in the video, the young man said nothing again and started laughing once again. At the time, someone else in the room with the young man also joined in the laughter chorus.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to old laptop gift

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @agyemang_ababio. Read them below:

@Elvisco92 said:

“As phone technicians, we see some of the phones(gadgets) that a lot of people bring to us that their relatives abroad send to them 🤣🤣🤣 I wonder if they just went to developed countries they think we in Africa are outdated in the world of technology 🤔.”

@JxJfLl wrote:

“Bro as Adey uni eer, a tell ma popii say Adey need machine sakof as an IT student. Bro the type writer this man carry enter plane come eer ma heart sef cot 😂😂😂.”

@FCHWPO1603 said:

“This one dierr ebi you go check weather and things give Ghana army o, soldiers dema laptop that🤣🤣🤣.”

@_blacksnow09 wrote:

“Uk bogas de3 saa , my mum sent me a similar one and I had to sell to alumi dealers.”

@CustomerAdviso said:

“😂😂wie die33 s3 ICU monitoring device.”

@KKMeenter wrote:

“Pentium half 😂.”

@eli_nwldn said:

“Be like the thing get heart rate oo😂.”

Woman gifts husband Macbook Pro

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in the US gifted her husband a Macbook Pro from her first salary.

When they arrived in the US, the woman stayed home for two years while the man worked to take care of her. To show her appreciation, she got him the gadget.

The man was speechless and shed tears of joy as a sign of love and appreciation for the gift his wife gave him.

