Drake has reportedly shared an old letter he wrote to his mom when he was still trying to make a name for himself in the music industry

In the sweet letter, the superstar thanked his mom for using her money to fund his music career and for buying him clothes to look the part

Instead of focusing on the message in the letter, the rapper's fans roasted him for his "awful" handwriting

An old letter Drake wrote to his mom, Sandi Graham, has surfaced on social media. The star was thanking his loving mother for funding his music and making sure that he looked nice for his performances when he was still on the come up.

Instead of focusing on the sweet message the Drake penned, social media users roasted his handwriting. Some shared hilarious reactions to the letter after it popped up online.

According to WORLDSTAR, the letter was shared by the Toosie Slide hitmaker himself online. The outlet wrote on Twitter:

"Drakes shares a letter from the past to his mother for helping him in his rap career!"

Tweeps took to the page's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the letter.

@Godson_gizze said:

"Bro can't have it all, can't be a dope rapper and have a good handwriting at the same time."

@JaceBeler3n wrote:

"Drake even got a ghost handwriter."

@vventilation commented:

"Ain’t no way that’s Drake’s handwriting."

@RealSteveLove said:

"That's exactly what I imagined Drake's handwriting would look like, lmao he's awful."

Drake shares lovely note from his mom

In other entertainment news, YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper shared a lovely note dedicated to him by his mother, Sandi Graham, who addressed him as a lover boy, just as his album's name Certified Lover Boy.

In the note, Sandi said she could not wait to hear her son's album, saying everyone is excited to hear the best. She praised Drake, noting he is nothing like the rest and could not be more proud of him. She wrote:

"To lover boy; Three days more we're counting down for us to hear the best, everyone's excited 'cause you're nothing like the rest. Three more days my Pookaroo, I couldn't be more proud of you. Loving mum."

