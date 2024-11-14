Celebrated Ghanaian singer Gyakie's cover artwork for her new song Days Pass By has come under scrutiny

The artwork employs a vintage theme featuring stickers of herself slaying in different old-school attires

Many people highlighted the relevance of the vintage effect as they called out critics for failing to appreciate art in its true form

Sensational Ghanaian songstress Gyakie released the cover artwork for her new song, Days Pass By. While the piece of art is inspired by classic works, many of the songstress' fans did not welcome it with open arms.

Gyakie's vintage cover art for Days Pass By song comes under scrutiny. Image Credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

Fans criticise Gyakie's cover artwork

On the evening of November 12, Gyakie announced on her social media platforms that she was releasing a new song titled Days Pass By.

She shared the song's cover artwork and noted that she liked it and that, truly, days surely pass by. She ended her caption with the letter x, which signifies kisses in formal text writing.

Unfortunately for the Something hitmaker, many people did not like the vintage effect of the cover artwork as they made it explicitly clear when expressing their views on social media.

The artwork contained stickers of the multiple award-winning singer rocking various old-school looks.

Gyakie's Days Pass By cover artwork.

Reactions to Gyakie's retro cover art

Many people in the comment section who have a good eye for art lashed out at critics for looking down on the cover art.

They hinted that the cover art to Gyakie's new song evoked nostalgic feelings from the 1980s and 1990s and proceeded to applaud the graphic designer.

The reactions are below:

@stylyrr said:

"No be everything man go see and talk bad. This be hard ngl😘"

@kr1s_wale said:

"This post made me realise there are a lot of slow people on this platform... shocking."

@iamphaya said:

"Artwork is spot on! Message is clear! Taking us back in time!"

@BineyKoby said:

"This cover took us back to good times! Prime Nollywood Era😂"

@gabe_real__ said:

"Retro style like back in the day. Squad talking down on this? 😂 😂 This is good."

@audrey_quaye said:

"This is Ghanaian art—from handwritten beach bash posters to troski stickers, drinking spot signs, and barber shop paintings. We’re busy curating trendy designs from everywhere else and overlooking our own unique art styles. Loving this aesthetic!"

Gyakie drops primary school photo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that singer Gyakie, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared an old photo of herself in primary school.

In the throwback photo, the Need Me hitmaker appeared cute and innocent while wearing school uniform. The singer stood next to a younger boy whom many suspected could be her kid brother.

Ghanaians in the comment section highlighted how adorable she looked, stating that she had always been beautiful from the jump.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh