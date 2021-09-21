A Nigerian lady has made a case for being a second wife as she pointed out an instance that makes it a better option

According to her post on Facebook, it is better to be another person's second wife if the partner is the right one

The lady suggested that being a first wife does not guarantee a wonderful relationship if it is not the right person

A Nigerian lady with the Facebook name Comr Sagbama-owei Peremobo-ere Queen on Sunday, September 19, stirred massive reactions on social media.

The lady said that being a second wife is no issue as much as it is to the right person. To draw a line of comparison, she said that marrying the wrong person as the first wife is worse.

Many Nigerians expressed mixed reactions. Photo source: Comr Sagbama-owei Peremobo-ere Queen

There were mixed reactions

She attached a photo of herself sitting on the bed to the post. At the time of writing this report, it has gathered over 200 comments from Nigerians.

Read her Facebook post below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Bossman Phill Oyinbrakemi said:

"You can say that again my queen."

Akpos Wilfred Agoinzoh asked:

"So u don agree to be second wife?"

John Peres Mona wondered:

"Are you seriously serious????"

Ruth Oviezibe Aaron Odede said:

"This second wife thing ehhh, i don't pray for such abeg. I want to marry my own husband. It's my mother's wish and desire i wed in her church. I'm too jealous to have a mate oh, because one day one day i may walk to the gate of the other wife just to call my husband back home. Especially during the raining season and i desire to be cuddled. As i never marry person own, make person sef no come marry my own oh. Just chop some of his money and go. Don't stay biko."

Yetunde Busayo said:

"You are very correct dear, I was in these shoes nd I know how it feel, happiness is what I seek for Nd rest of mind, I saw your profile on fb wth bloger on this issues matter nd a lot of people are commenting on it, my dear do what will make you happy."

I didn't want to eat my wife's food

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian doctor in the UK, Dr Ayeni, narrated what he did after he refused to eat his wife's food because he was angry.

Ayeni revealed that after the woman had gone to bed, he quietly went into the kitchen, picked a spoon, and started chipping away at the rice in the pot.

He did that so that his wife would not notice he later went to eat her food. The man stated that after he had scrapped at the food for a while, he went and got a bigger spoon.

