Madagascar's Melvin Adrien had a performance to forget after he gave away a penalty just moments after kick-off of his side's meeting with Tanzania

Tanzania went on to win the clash by a 3-2 scoreline, with goals from Njiva Rakotoharimalala and Thomas Fontaine ending as a mere consolation

The win fired Taifa Stars to top of Group J with four points, on level with Benin who have won and drawn on each occasion in two of their opening fixtures

Madagascar goalkeeper Melvin Adrien may have set the record for the fastest penalty conceded in the history of football.

Madagascar keeper conceded thrice as Tanzania stunned the island nation 3-2 at Mkapa Stadium. Photo by JAVIER SORIANO.

Source: Getty Images

Adrien had a chaotic start to his side's World Cup qualifier against Tanzania on Tuesday, September 7, as he gave away a penalty just four seconds into the match.

Tanzania was awarded the spot-kick after the shot-stopper collided against Simon Msuva who was well on course to scoring.

The hosts had just launched a terrific attack up the field, with a Madagascar defender failing to clear the ball.

The misjudgment left Adrien with no choice but to come rushing as Msuva ran through before kicking the ball past him.

Adrien went on to collide with his opponent, knocking him down in the process to concede a penalty.

Taifa Stars' Erasto Edward Nyoni stepped up to slot home the penalty to put his side ahead.

Novatus Dismas Miroshi doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark, before Njiva Rakotoharimalala and Thomas Fontaine scored before the break to ensure the half ends all square.

However, Feisal Salum restored Tanzania's lead in the 52nd minute to inspire his side to a crucial win.

The victory fired Taifa Stars to top of Group J with four points, on level with Benin.

