Stand-in captain Jordan Ayew scored a sumptuous free-kick to put Ghana in the lead against Angola

Ayew's goal from almost 30 yards was just the second goal the Black Stars had scored in their AFCON qualifying campaign

A netizen who was overwhelmed with emotions went as far as claiming Jordan was a better free-kick taker than Lionel Messi

Jordan Ayew delivered a breathtaking free-kick goal for Ghana in their crucial African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

The Leicester City striker, who has been on an impressive scoring streak at the club level, brought his confidence to the national team, converting a critical set-piece opportunity.

Jordan Ayew's stunning free-kick broke the deadlock in Ghana's crucial AFCON qualifier against Angola. Photo by MB Media.

Jordan scores stunning free-kick

In a match where the Black Stars needed nothing less than a victory to keep their hopes of AFCON qualification alive, Ayew took centre stage.

Ghana was awarded a free-kick just outside the box in the 19th minute, and Jordan stepped up, asserting his leadership in the absence of captain Thomas Partey.

The 33-year-old fired an unstoppable shot into the top right corner, giving Ghana the lead with a spectacular strike.

Fans jubilate after Jordan's goal

The remarkable goal quickly set social media alight, with fans celebrating the forward’s powerful effort.

Commenters couldn’t contain their admiration.

@Fentuo_ exclaimed in amazement:

"Dear lord! Jordan Ayew! Whaaaaaaat a goal!!!"

Meanwhile, @SneakerNyame_ even drew comparisons with Messi:

“Jordan Ayew is a better free-kick taker than Messi. 👍”

@TwoTerty_ praised the Leicester star’s skill:

“Jordan Ayew, what a Freekick 🥶🔥🔥,”

While @eastsportsman offered a nod to Ayew’s leadership, stating,

"Jordan Ayew!!! That is a stunner!! Captain for a reason."

Finally, @Opresii boldly concluded,

“Jordan Ayew is better than Ronaldo.”

Otto Addo speaks about beating Angola

Ahead of Ghana's crucial AFCON qualifier, YEN.com.gh reported that head coach Otto Addo had stressed the importance of defeating Angola to sustain Ghana’s hopes for the 2025 AFCON.

The four-time champions have faced a tough qualifying campaign and risk missing the tournament for the first time in two decades.

Under heavy scrutiny, Addo assured fans that his team is mentally ready and committed to securing a much-needed victory.

