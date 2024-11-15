Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON came to a crashing end after playing out a 1-1 draw with Angola

Despite Jordan Ayew's wonderful strike from a set piece, it proved inconsequential in the grand scheme of things

Nevertheless, Ayew earned plaudits from a Premier League club after his exquisite free-kick goal in the first half

Leicester City couldn't contain their excitement as Jordan Ayew delivered a stunning free-kick goal for Ghana in their vital African Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

Appointed interim captain for the clash, Ayew rose to the occasion on Friday night, demonstrating his leadership in a match where only a win would suffice.

Leicester City applauded Jordan Ayew for his sumptuous free-kick against Angola in the AFCON qualifiers. Photos by @GhanaBlackstars/X and Visionhaus/Getty.

Jordan Ayew scores beautiful free-kick

With Ghana's qualification hopes reignited just a day earlier by Niger’s unexpected victory, Ayew played a decisive role.

The 33-year-old, who last found the net for the Black Stars with a hat-trick against the Central African Republic in June, scored from nearly 30 yards out.

His long-range effort in the 19th minute powered past the Angolan defence, zoomed past goalkeeper Neblu and straight into the top right corner for the opening goal.

Jordan's goal left the largely Angolan spectators in awe of his precision and power.

Leicester celebrate Jordan's free-kick

The sensational strike not only thrilled fans but also sparked joy at Leicester City.

The Premier League club took to social media to join the celebration, posting on their official X account, “Jordan Ayew ole ole! ⚽️,” in recognition of their forward’s incredible feat.

Fans on cloud nine after Jordan's wonder goal

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew's stunning goal sparked excitement across social media, with fans lauding the forward’s impressive strike.

One particularly enthusiastic fan even declared Ayew a superior free-kick taker compared to Lionel Messi, highlighting the wave of admiration for the Ghanaian's skill.

Black Stars fans salute Belgium-based goalie

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars fans erupted on social media to praise Belgium-based goalkeeper Abdul Manaf Nurudeen after his crucial first-half penalty save against Angola.

Nurudeen denied M'Bala Nzola's 28th-minute attempt, preserving Ghana's lead.

A widely shared video captured the heroic moment as Nurudeen blocked the ball with his feet while moving left, showcasing his quick reflexes.

