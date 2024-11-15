The National Democratic Congress has released its official campaign song for the 2024 election season

The National Democratic Congress has released its official campaign song for the 2024 election.

As expected, the song champions its presidential candidate, John Mahama, and some key government policies.

The song was unveiled online by the party's Communication Director, Sammy Gyamfi.

A member of the NDC communications team, Perry Arhin, confirmed to YEN.com.gh that the son was composed by music producer Nacee.

Nacee previously revealed that he was working on a campaign song from the NDC.

Nacee expresses confidence in Mahama

Nacee believes Mahama will fulfil all his campaign promises if elected president in 2024.

Nacee said his confidence comes from Mahama's previous administration as president, where he achieved a lot.

Nacee expressed this view during the NDC's 2024 manifesto launch, where he also performed.

Akwaboah to snub songwriting requests

YEN.com.gh reported that highlife musician Akwaboah has said he will not compose music for political parties this election season.

Akwaboah said he prefers to write less partisan songs geared towards nationhood.

He said composing a song for a political party could negatively affect him if the party loses the election.

