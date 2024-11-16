Cristiano Ronaldo left fans in awe with an incredible overhead kick as Portugal thrashed Poland 5-1 in a UEFA Nations League clash on Friday, November 15.

The 39-year-old delivered a sensational performance, scoring twice and providing an assist to lead A Selecao into the next round of the competition.

After a goalless first half, Rafael Leão broke the deadlock in the 59th minute. Ronaldo then doubled Portugal’s lead with a cool Panenka-style penalty in the 72nd minute.

Bruno Fernandes added a third in the 80th minute before Ronaldo set up Pedro Neto for Portugal’s fourth.

The highlight of the night came in the 87th minute when Ronaldo connected beautifully with a Vitinha cross to score a sublime overhead kick, sending fans into a frenzy.

He celebrated in trademark fashion with his iconic ‘Siu’ near the corner flag.

Ronaldo’s goals marked his 909th and 910th career strikes, further cementing his legendary status.

Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showered praise on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, marvelling at his ability to produce such acrobatics at the age of 39.

“Still delivering magic!” one fan wrote, while another declared, “The GOAT doesn’t age.”

Ronaldo’s masterclass has not only thrilled supporters but also reinforced his undying impact on the game as Portugal march on in the Nations League.

