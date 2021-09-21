Video Captures Moment Loyal Dog Checks Up on Owner's Sleeping Kids at Night to Make Sure they're Okay
- A dog has warmed people's hearts on social media after checking on its owner's sleeping kids to ensure they were fine
- The owner disclosed that her dog has made it a point of duty to check up on her kids every night when they are asleep
- Many social media users showered encomium on the dog as one of them noted that her dog does the same thing
A loyal dog has warmed people's hearts on social media with its night routine. The canine checks on its owner's kids at night whenever they are sleeping to make sure they are okay.
@dailymail on Instagram shared a video of the dog performing its night routine and many social media users were impressed.
In the heartwarming video, the dog moved from room to room to check on the kids to ensure they were fine.
Social media users react
Social media users fell in love with the video and they have shared their reactions on it.
An Instagram user with the handle @best_thang_smok1n said:
"He wants to play but no one to play with. Too cute."
@bigdaddybertha commented:
"Those are his children now. He will raise them to be good hoomans."
@virahela wrote:
"Ohhh, angels without wings."
@nxz_dossantos said:
"Some of us don’t even have humans that check on us like that and this good boy checking on kids."
@mika_mk79 wrote:
"My dog pushes me away for more space on the bed every night. Still a good boy."
@brendaharkless commented:
"I had a collie/shepherd who did the same thing. He'll always be the best dog I've ever had."
Adorable video shows cute dog playing ball with its owner
In other news, a cute dog has been commended on social media after playing ball with its owner and winning the game.
In an adorable video that was shared on LinkedIn by Himanshu Mistry, the Border Collie and its owner passed the ball to each other.
The dog owner used his arms in passing the ball to the canine while the animal used its head.
In the 20-second video, the dog seemed to be enjoying the game and wasn't going to let its owner win. The animal won the game as its owner failed to catch the ball.
