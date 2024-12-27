Jeremie Frimpong has shed light on his decision to represent the Netherlands instead of Ghana's Black Stars

Despite his Ghanaian heritage, the speedster was born in the Netherlands and relocated to England with his family when he was seven years old

Frimpong has now established himself as an important player for the Dutch national team, earning 10 caps since choosing to represent his birth country

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) approached Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong, but he has revealed why he ultimately chose to represent the Netherlands instead.

The Bayer Leverkusen star was on the GFA's radar as they aimed to bolster their national team.

Jeremie Frimpong, who is of Ghanaian heritage has made 10 appearances for the Dutch national team. Photo: Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

Alongside Inaki Williams, Eddie Nketiah, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jeremie Frimpong was among the players the Ghana Football Association (GFA) aimed to recruit for the Black Stars.

Ultimately, it was Inaki who committed to representing Ghana, going on to make 17 appearances in the national colours.

Frimpong explains his choice to play for the Dutch

However, Frimpong opted for the Dutch national team.

In an interview with 3Sports, Frimpong shared that while he considered the GFA's approach, the Netherlands' early and consistent belief in his potential played a key role in his decision.

“I considered playing for Ghana, and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) did make contact with me, but Holland were always the first to come, and they were the country that believed in me,” he explained.

Frimpong, who has Ghanaian heritage, has since made 10 appearances for the Dutch national team.

Frimpong jams to Kontihene’s “Esi” song

He is currently in Ghana enjoying the Christmas holidays.

In a viral video shared on social media, the 24-year-old Dutch international of Ghanaian descent is singing and dancing to Kontihene’s iconic hit song, “Esi,” in Accra.

The clip captures Frimpong fully embracing his Ghanaian roots while enjoying his holiday.

He will be in the country for a couple of days and has lined up a series of activities, including charity work.

The former Manchester City and Celtic player made history last season after starring in Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title-winning campaign, as reported by the BBC.

Frimpong shares how he learnt Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Holland international Jeremie Frimpong disclosed he learnt to speak the Ghanaian language Twi through his parents.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back has yet to visit Ghana but has vested knowledge of the culture of the West African language.

Frimpong's form in the Bundesliga has seen him attract interest from some of the top clubs in Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh