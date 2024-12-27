Rapper Kwesi Arthur and his wife's latest appearances in Ghana have got many fans talking on social media

Their time in Ghana comes after the rapper clarified his past relationship rumours and confirmed that he was married

A video of Kwesi Arthur's wife at the rapper's Unplugged concert has started gaining steam online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur was one of several surprise guests who joined Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert lineup this year.

The rapper attended the show and mounted the stage with his wife, who was seen busily recording his performance.

Kwesi Arthur is having a swell moment with his wife in Ghana. Photo source: KwesiArthur

Source: Instagram

Kwesi Arthur and the beautiful woman's moment at Rapperholic became one of the event's top highlights.

Several hours after Rapperholic, the Fefe ne Fe hitmaker performed at his highly anticipated Unplugged concert in Accra. His wife was spotted in the audience singing his 2020-released classic Live from the 233.

The couple's latest appearances in Ghana come a few months after the rapper confirmed that he was married and dismissed rumours about his connection with Efia Odo.

Kwesi Arthur and wife stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwesi Arthur and his wife's appearances.

raymondkasante said:

"Wife not girlfriend."

8. wrote:

"I just realized he made this girl known to us in the song, but we weren't paying attention. Now I get an Ethiopian girl trying to show me the promised land. Milan is the Ethiopian girl."

@GarNettSKM remarked:

"See how woman make akatanii dey move like gospel singer Herhh. Eeiiiii. first she make he cot the Rasta now he dey wear specs Eii."

Kwesi Arthur's wife surprises him

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported about a heartwarming gesture from Kwesi Arthur's wife on the rapper's 30th birthday.

In an Instagram post, the beautiful lady shared a photo of a Porsche-branded card with the caption, "Surprise for the bday boy."

The gesture was a date to the Porsche Atlanta Center in Atlanta. Fans mistook it for a brand-new car gift for the 30-year-old rapper.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh