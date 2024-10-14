Famous Ghanaian pastor, Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, visited Bishop Salifu Amoako's son in the hospital

He went with other pastors to see how Bishop Salifu Amoako's injured son and his friend were doing and to pray with them

Netizens who read this information online criticised the pastors and wondered what will become of the other victims

Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the Head Pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, visited Bishop Salifu Amoako's son in the hospital with other pastors.

The pastors went to the hospital where Erald Amoako and his friend he was in the car with were admitted.

According to a post shared by @sikaofficial1, the pastors went to the hospital on Sunday, October 13, 2024, to pray for the two boys.

“Owusu Bempah and a few other pastors visited the hospital last night, prayed for the two boys involved in the accident, and sought God’s intervention.”

Sika added that Erald Amoako could be taken to the theatre, considering the gravity of his leg injury.

"Last night, they had a meeting about taking him to the theatre this morning for surgery, but I’m not sure if he has already been taken to the theatre or not. He had a deep cut on his leg that needs surgery, so he’ll be taken to the theatre this morning for treatment."

Netizens criticise pastors who visited Erald

Several social media users who saw @sikaofficial1's post were not happy with the pastors for visiting the boy. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the post. Read them below:

@Agyeiwaa__1 said:

“Prayed for them?? Lmaoo The people they should be praying for is the family that lost their beloved ones not some spoilt child that made people lose their lives.”

@Kobbymens8 asked:

“So will they arrest them after they’re discharged?”

@SkyRockG2GTTnA wrote:

“Owusu Bampah once again, our people celebrate mediocrity ngl. I'm sure they won't tell the Pastor his Son mess up. They will once again blame the devil for the souls he (Son) Murderèd”

@thebig_freddie said:

“God’s intervention” saa gyimii kasa nu what about the people who died. Herrr God will judge dem all mmoaa”

@ewurabenaah asked:

“Okay and what of the family of the tw girls? Did the pastors go there too?”

@__Nkansah wrote:

“I hope they didn’t ask God to help him escape jail.”

@djquophie said:

“A spoilt child is being prayed for oh wow”

Plush birthday party held for Salifu Amoako's son

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako's son celebrated his 25th birthday with a plush party.

Videos online showed family and friends present to celebrate with the Bishop's son on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

There were mixed reactions in the comment section of the video, with some demanding the arrest of the Pastor and his wife.

