Media personality Afua Asantewaa completed her second attempt at the sing-a-thon GWR on December 26, 2024

In light of this, she dropped an emotional message thanking Ghanaians for their support during her second attempt

Serwaa Amihere and many others congratulated her in advance and prayed for her to be successful this time around

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Seasoned media personality Afua Asantewaa has ended her official second attempt at the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon.

Afua Asantewaa thanks Ghanaians after completing her second attempt at the sing-a-thon Guinness World Record. Image credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa thanks Ghanaians

On her social media pages, she announced that she completed 121 hours and 39 minutes of singing as of December 26, 2024, having started on December 21, 2024.

In her emotional message to Ghanaians, she thanked them for their unconditional support during her GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

"Hello, Ghana! I just wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for your amazing support during my Guinness World Records Longest Singing Marathon Individual attempt."

The GWR star, who failed her first attempt, noted that the support had helped her endure during her second attempt.

"Your energy, your encouragement, and your love fueled my spirit and gave me the strength to push through the challenges."

Afua Asantewaa thanked Ghanaians for believing in her and for being a part of her incredible journey and said she felt honoured to have shared this experience with them.

She further stated that he was proud to have represented the country on the global stage with her sing-a-thon attempt.

"Thank you for believing in me and for being part of this incredible journey. I am so proud to have represented Ghana on the global stage, and I am honoured to have shared this experience with all of you."

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa ending GWR sing-a-thon

Many people in the comments section of Afua Asantewaa's Instagram post congratulated her on attempting the GWR sing-a-thon for the second time. They wished her well and prayed for her to succeed this time.

serwaaamihere said:

"Congratulations in advance, sis."

tellittorosett said:

"Congrats sis. I was following low-key and anytime I watched you on Gladys 's status ; I said a prayer for you. Indeed you are Asantewaah; a queen endowed with strength and surely this is a win."

juliet_a_appiah said:

Congratulations in advance mama ❤️❤️❤️ well done 😍😍😍😍 dream chaser 💯💯💯💯💯🙌🙌🙌."

tellittorosett said:

"Keep leading!! You are a true definition of perseverance 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️and I love you more for that.please rest for us 😍."

Stacy Amoateng supports Afua Asantewaa

YEN.com.gh also reported that media personality Stacy Amoateng supported Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as her second attempt at the GWR sing-a-thon record.

A video posted on Instagram showed Stacy cheering Afua on and also interacting with the crowd during the event held at the Heroes Park Annex in Kumasi.

Many Ghanaians applauded the media personality for supporting her industry colleague, cheering her on, and driving support during her GWR attempt.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh