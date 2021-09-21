Comedy star MJ The Comedian has gone off the bachelor's market

The comedian has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony

Photos from the wedding have just emerged on social media

Ghanaian comedian Timothy Musah Junior Abaaddu, popularly known as MJ The Comedian, has got married.

The comic star tied the knot with his pretty fiance, who is known as MJRess, over the weekend in a beautiful wedding.

The wedding was in two folds, a traditional marriage ceremony and a white wedding. It was a blue and white themed event.

MJ The Comedian has got married Photo source: @mjress, @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Photos from the comedian's wedding have popped up showing lovely scenes at the ceremony.

The photos show the bride dressed in beautiful blue-coloured kente outfit while the groom wore a white-coloured three-piece abgbada (boubou) with a blue hat.

Another set of photos show the bride and groom at the white wedding. Interestingly, the groom did not wear a suit as it is the case at many weddings.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the photos below:

1. The bride receives prayers from her mother:

2. The bride was glowing in all her beauty:

3. The bride and groom seated at their traditional wedding:

4. Some photos from the couple's simple white wedding:

Source: Yen.com.gh