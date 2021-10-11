One of Akufo-Addo’s daughters, Edwina Nana Dokua, has married Kwabena Jumah, the son of NPP big man, Maxwell Kofi Jumah.

Kofi Jumah is the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited.

The couple tied the knot over the weekend in a simple yet splendid wedding ceremony reportedly held at the Flagstaff House.

A collage of the new couple with their fathers. Photo credit: @rocketcdn.me @ghgossip_hq @nakufoaddo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Representatives of the two families were in attendance to share in the big day of the couple as they start their new life together.

See five beautiful photos from the wedding that has got many Ghanaians admiring the new couple.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. The new couple smiling beautifully at the camera:

2. The simple yet gorgeous Mrs. Edwina Jumah:

3. Edwina's look as she admired her husband is everything:

4. Husband and wife look good together:

5. The couple with their parents:

Wedding video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published a video recorded from the traditional wedding ceremony.

The traditional marriage ceremony is believed to have taken place on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the villa of the Flagstaff House.

In the video, President Akufo-Addo was heard asking his daughter to confirm that she is indeed in love with her husband-to-be before letting her go.

Ghana' first-ever car wedding cake

Meanwhile, still on wedding stories, a Ghanaian couple has set a record with the biggest-ever wedding cake shaped like V8 car.

In the publication by YEN.com.gh, they drove and shared a kiss in the car cale.

The newlyweds have set social media buzzing after the video went viral.

The nicely decorated cake sparkled and could easily be mistaken for a real car were it not for the blank headlights.

While in it, the groom held firmly the wheels as he locked lips with his beautiful bride to the admiration of guests.

The car cake is speculated to have cost millions in cedis. No doubt, guests were awestruck likewise social media users who watched the video owing the uncommon cake style.

Many people have deeply admired the newly-wedding couple for their exceptional wedding cake, and have commented heavily on it.

Source: Yen.com.gh