A video of a proud father celebrating his son's graduation from the university has surfaced on social media

In the video, which has gone viral, the father was captured shedding tears of joy over his son's achieement

Many netizens who came across the video seemed emotionally moved as the thronged the comment section to praise the man

A proud father was overwhelmed with emotions as he witnessed his son graduate from the university.

In a video making rounds on social media, the man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, shed tears of joy, taking pride in his son's academic achievement.

A proud father sheds tears of joy at his don's graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @edwinalpha/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The duo shared a heartwarming father-and-son moment amid a long emotional hug.

Identified on TikTok as Edwin Francis Alpha, the son graduated with honours at the graduation ceremony.

The video of the graduation ceremony sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the entire family of Edwin, who had travelled from near and far to grace his special day.

Scenes from the emotionally touching video suggest that Francis might be the first person in his household to earn a university degree.

Netizens congratulate Francis and his family

Francis's graduation video had gone viral on social media, attracting significant engagement from netizens.

A few of the reactions to the video are compiled below:

@NyantiAisha said:

"I don’t know your story but I pray that the good Lord , who answers all prayers bless your certificate and open doors of opportunities for you, so that you parents enjoy the fruits of their labor."

@Elikplim Jagaban korda said:

"I pray u get a good job with good salary to make them more proud big love."

@cyruswamamaa also said:

"I had no my parent by my side. my mum was in ICU and died the same month. gather courage bro."

@She King commented:

"From dad and Edwin’s mouth to God’s ears may they get all their heart desires."

Dad carries son at his back

Meanwhile, in a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a proud dad carried his son at his back in celebration of his academic success.

In a video, the man explained that his son had made him proud by completing his tertiary education.

The man's display of pride left many guest at the graduation ceremony in awe.

Source: YEN.com.gh