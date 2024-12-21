Kylian Mbappé has named the only club he would have played for if he had not joined Real Madrid

The former PSG superstar, who recently turned 26, argues that his new club is the 'biggest' club in the world

Having already bagged the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup, Mbappé is eyeing more laurels

Kylian Mbappé’s journey to Real Madrid has been one of ambition, persistence, and a realisation of a childhood dream.

After spending seven fruitful years with Paris Saint-Germain, the French forward finally made the leap to the Santiago Bernabéu during the summer transfer window.

For Mbappé, this move was not just a career progression—it was destiny fulfilled.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal for Real Madrid in their 3-0 win against Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. Photo by Karim Jaafar.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe's time at Real Madrid so far

Since donning the iconic white jersey, the 2018 World Cup winner has made his presence felt.

According to Transfermarkt, Mbappé has netted 13 goals and delivered three assists in 23 outings for the Spanish giants.

His contributions have already led to two trophies, namely, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, with the forward scoring pivotal goals in both finals.

While these achievements highlight his adaptability, critics have pointed out moments of inconsistency, particularly in high-stakes encounters.

Such scrutiny is inevitable for a player of his stature. Yet Mbappé remains unfazed, emphasising his unwavering commitment to Real Madrid.

Speaking candidly during a BeUNITED program event with young fans, Mbappé described Real Madrid as unmatched in stature.

“I went to the biggest club in the world,” he declared, as quoted by SportBIBLE.

Mbappe names only club he would play for apart from Real Madrid

The 2018 World Cup hero also revealed that Madrid was the only destination he ever considered outside Paris.

“I have always said that it was the only club I would have left PSG for,” he stated firmly.

Reflecting on the possibility of staying in France, he added:

“If I hadn't been able to go to Madrid, I would have stayed at PSG all my life.”

Mbappe eyes more success with Madrid

For Mbappé, the transition to the Spanish capital is not merely about personal milestones—it’s about etching his name into football history alongside one of the most storied clubs.

“Since I was 14, everyone told me I was going to be great,” he shared, acknowledging the expectations placed on him from an early age.

“My dream now is to win trophies with my team, not individual awards,” he explained.

Among the titles he still covets, the UEFA Champions League stands out as the ultimate goal.

Confident in his surroundings, Mbappé asserted, “I'm in the best club in the world for that.”

Source: YEN.com.gh